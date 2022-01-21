Bills Player Dion Dawkins On His Outlook: ‘F Everybody’

Buffalo Bills player Dion Dawkins dropped a great quote about his outlook on the playoffs.

The Bills will play the Chiefs this Sunday night in the divisional round of the playoffs, and the team has fully embraced the role of being the outsiders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What’s Dawkins’ outlook on the situation? According to Joe Buscaglia, he told the media, “The world dropped us. The world dropped us on our head, and it was only us that could pick us up. No disrespect, but F everybody.”

Bills LT Dion Dawkins on the OL playing as well as it has recently: “The world dropped us. The world dropped us on our head, and it was only us that could pick us up.” “No disrespect, but F everybody.” — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 20, 2022

For the record, Dawkins is just the latest Bills player to come out with this attitude. Josh Allen previously said he “could give two sh*ts” about the lack of respect the team is being given.

Do you guys talk abaht the lack of respect for the Buffalo Bills?? “We want the respect that we deserve but at the same time I could give 2 shits about all of that.. I’m so focused trying to win football games for this team” ~@JoshAllenQB#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/SSUUAKS9Kb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2022

If your team isn’t still in the playoffs, I’m not sure how you’re not cheering for the Bills. They’re one of the most fun teams in all of sports, and I can’t get enough of their attitudes.

Josh Allen and other players are letting the world know they don’t care what you think or have to say. They’re just going to play football and let the chips fall where they may.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills)

After the beatdown they put on New England, I’m not sure how anyone could still be overlooking them, but that does appear to be the case.

It seems like everyone has already penciled in the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Well, something tells me Allen and company might have something to say about that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills)

Make sure to catch the game at 6:30 EST on CBS!