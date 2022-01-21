US

Two Unsolved Murder Cases Get Clarity After Man Makes Confession From Prison

Crime Scene (Credit: Shutterstock/ARTFULLY PHOTOGRAPHER)

Melanie Wilcox Contributor
An incarcerated man confessed last year to two murders that took place 15 years apart in Maryland and Virginia, authorities announced Wednesday.

Charles Helem, 52, confessed to the 2002 murder of Jennifer Landry in Mount Rainier, Maryland, and the 1987 murder of Eige Sober-Adler in Fairfax County, Virginia, CNN reported. The 52-year-old confessed to Landry’s murder in September of 2021, and Sober-Adler’s in October of 2021, according to authorities. He is currently serving a life sentence for the 2002 killing of Patricia Bentley, 37, in Chantilly, Virginia. (RELATED: Police Arrest Suspect In Unsolved Murder Case From 43 Years Ago)

Helem wrote to the Mount Rainier Police Department in 2010, and said he had knowledge about Landry’s murder, prompting investigators to reopen the case, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD). Helem initially refused an interview when detectives tried speaking with him in prison. Seven years later, he wrote another letter and once again refused to be interviewed.

In September of 2021, however, detectives from the PGCPD’s Cold Case Unit tried proposed another interview, to which Helem finally agreed. During the September interview, he provided information to detectives “only the suspect would know” and detailed the events leading up to Landry’s murder, the press release stated.

Following the confession to Landry’s murder, PGCPD contacted Fairfax County Police. Helem later confessed in October 2021 to murdering Sober-Adler and was indicted Tuesday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis reportedly said at a news conference.