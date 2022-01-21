Dak Prescott Gets Fined $25,000 For His Comments About The Refs After Losing To The 49ers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been hit with a big fine.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the star quarterback has been fined $25,000 after he gave “credit” to fans for throwing trash at the refs after losing to the 49ers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was fined $25K for commending fans for throwing things at officials last Sunday, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Prescott has already apologized and taken responsibility for his actions. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2022

When the refs tried to leave the field, fans rained trash down on them to make it clear they weren’t pleased.

#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022

This is another outrageous fine in the NFL. Dak Prescott didn’t tell people to run out there and fight the refs.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott disparaged fans for throwing bottles, debris at players. Then Prescott was told the fans were aiming for officiating crew. Prescott retracted. “A credit to them then.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2022

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: “The fans felt the same way as us. I guess that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody is upset with the way this thing played out.” https://t.co/39p4x4itkE pic.twitter.com/bj1nHCuIfu — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2022

He simply said the fans must have felt the same way as the players and “credit to them” for throwing the trash. Is it a great statement?

No, but he also doesn’t deserve to lose $25,000. That’s simply ridiculous.

I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair. — Dak Prescott (@dak) January 19, 2022

The NFL needs to toughen the hell up. Bruce Arians got fined $50,000 for hitting a guy on the helmet and Dak’s been fined for comments made during an emotional time.

The Cowboys Lose After One Of The Dumbest Plays In NFL History https://t.co/gwOEYTNHzc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 20, 2022

Let us know in the comments what you think about the fine.