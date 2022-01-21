Editorial

Dak Prescott Gets Fined $25,000 For His Comments About The Refs After Losing To The 49ers

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been hit with a big fine.

According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the star quarterback has been fined $25,000 after he gave “credit” to fans for throwing trash at the refs after losing to the 49ers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When the refs tried to leave the field, fans rained trash down on them to make it clear they weren’t pleased.

This is another outrageous fine in the NFL. Dak Prescott didn’t tell people to run out there and fight the refs.

He simply said the fans must have felt the same way as the players and “credit to them” for throwing the trash. Is it a great statement?

No, but he also doesn’t deserve to lose $25,000. That’s simply ridiculous.

The NFL needs to toughen the hell up. Bruce Arians got fined $50,000 for hitting a guy on the helmet and Dak’s been fined for comments made during an emotional time.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the fine.