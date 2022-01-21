Woman Arrested And Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Spitting On Jewish Children In New York City

A New York City woman was arrested and charged with hate crimes after allegedly spitting on Jewish children, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

⚠️ UPDATE in anti-Jewish Hate Crime involving 8YO child. Thanks to help from the public, HCTF Detectives, assisted by Bklyn South Warrants,

arrested:

Darling, Christina 21

Brooklyn Charges:

Aggravated Harassment/Hate Crime

Act in Manner Injurious to Child<17 x3

Menacing/HC https://t.co/ZGC4AVvAwG pic.twitter.com/iKeAKuHi65 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) January 21, 2022

Christina Darling, 21, of Brooklyn was arrested on Friday after allegedly approaching an 8-year-old Jewish boy and two other children, police said. Darling allegedly hurled anti-Semitic insults at the child before spitting on him and fleeing the scene on foot. (RELATED: D.C. Public School Staff Member Reportedly Told Third-Graders To Reenact The Holocaust Because ‘Jews Ruined Christmas’)

Darling was later identified with the help of the public and arrested, according to the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force. She is being charged with Aggravated Harassment/Hate Crime, three counts of Act in Manner Injurious to a Child under 17, and Menacing/Hate Crime.

A Brooklyn District Attorney Spokeswoman stated that Darling could appear in front of a judge as early as Friday night, NBC News reported.

Anti-Semitic offenses made up 57.5% of hate crime across the U.S. in 2020, despite Jews only composing about 2.4% of the population. In May 2021, a Jewish man was attacked in Times Square as pro-Palestinian demonstrators threw fireworks and hurled profanities at others.

A Texas synagogue was taken over by armed assailant Malik Faisal Akram on Saturday, who took four Jewish hostages. Arkham was shot and killed by the FBI Saturday and the hostages were unharmed.