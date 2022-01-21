‘I’m Over COVID’: Bill Maher Asks ‘What The ‘F*ck’ Is The Use Of Boosters, Slams Handling Of Pandemic

Bill Maher said he’s “over COVID” and declared he won’t be getting a booster.

“I feel like Covid is still the dominate issue of our lives right now and it should not be anymore,” the host of “Real Time with Bill Maher” said according to Deadline magazine in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Maher Slams Liberal Media For Ignoring Hunter Biden Laptop Right To Cuomo’s Face)

“And I think the big discussion on our show Friday night when we go on, is should we continue with the Covid policies we’ve had in the past?” he added, questioning if it was time for a reset.(RELATED: Moderna Is Developing A Single-Dose Vaccine That Combines COVID-19 And Flu Boosters)

“I’m over Covid,” Maher continued. “I was never scared of it. I was always scared of the reaction to it, and as this has played out that only proved to be more true for me. I’m sure many people feel different, but that’s me. It was never that virulent a threat, I thought, to people who were in good health.”

The HBO host said the “vulnerable” should be protected, but the virus was mostly a disease that impacted the elderly and people who have comorbidities. He noted a stat from the CDC about how “78% of the people who died or went to the hospital were obese.”

The outlet noted that the report it believed Maher was citing from said “among 148,494 adults who received a Covid-19 diagnosis during an emergency department or inpatient visit at 238 U.S. hospitals during March–December 2020, 28.3% had overweight and 50.8% had obesity.”

“So, the fact that America, the medical establishment, never even attempted to get people to live a healthier lifestyle as a response to this pandemic is a giant scandal to me,” the host said explained. “The people who didn’t do that have blood on their hands. There’s no other way to put it.”

“And I’m glad there is a vaccine because many people need a vaccine,” he added. “It does stop you from dying. But shouldn’t we also have at least mentioned this other way to deal with it?”

“I mean, we’re in a very different place with COVID than we were just when I was on the air last time, and that is the vaccines, we know, do not prevent you from either transmitting it or getting the disease,” Maher continued. “They just prevent you from dying, which is a great part of it, let’s not undercount that. But if they don’t prevent you from transmitting it and they don’t prevent you from getting it why are we still treating this disease the way we always have? And what the fuck is the use of a booster shot? Because I will never get a booster shot.”

“They don’t know a lot about anything,” Maher responded when asked whether he thought “Dr. Anthony Fauci or the medical establishment really know what they are doing.”

“That’s not a criticism of them like they’re being corrupt although there certainly is plenty of corruption in the medical establishment,” the talk show host shared.

Moderna announced in December that its booster dose can increase antibody levels by 37-fold and maintains efficacy against the Omicron variant, as previously reported.