Psaki To Biden Supporters ‘Pissed Off’ His Election Bills Collapsed: ‘Have A Margarita’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had a message to liberals who were “pissed off” after President Joe Biden’s election bills were shot down in the Senate: “Have a margarita.”

During an interview Friday on “The View,” Psaki was asked about the Senate once again failing to pass elections legislation, and said the path forward for Biden supporters is “to keep fighting.”

“My advice to everyone who’s frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions,” the press secretary shared. “Go to a kickboxing class. Have a margarita. Do whatever you need to do this weekend and then wake up on Monday morning we gotta keep fighting.”

After the Senate failed to pass voting rights legislation this week, @PressSec Jen Psaki tells #TheView that the path forward is to “keep fighting.” “We also need to make sure people are educated in states across the country about what their rights are.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/80QmmQcwjv — The View (@TheView) January 21, 2022

“And what that means, Linsey [Davis], is we have to keep talking to members about federal legislation, that’s essential,” she added. “That’s something that can be permanent. That can make sure people’s rights are protected. But we also need to make sure people are educated in states across the country about what their rights are.” (RELATED: Omar Calls Manchin And Sinema ‘Republicans’ Amid Reconciliation Showdown)

After the interview, there was a hot mic moment where viewers could hear someone say, “Margarita or two by the way,” and laughing. It is unclear who was adding to Psaki’s comments. (RELATED: ‘A Nation Of Golden Retrievers’: Joy Behar Mocks Americans Who Didn’t Want Vaccine Until Free Donuts Were Involved)

Biden recently held a two-hour press conference with members of the media and made headlines when he said the upcoming elections could “easily be illegitimate” if his election bills, the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, weren’t passed.

“Oh yeah, I think it could easily be illegitimate,” the president said. “Imagine, imagine if in fact, [Donald] Trump is succeeded in convincing … to not count the votes. Imagine if those attempts to say that the count was not legit, you have to recount it and were … going to discard the following votes. I’m not saying it’s gonna be legit. The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is a direct proportion to us not been able to get these reforms passed.”

Biden has been pushing for passage of the bills, which would give more federal control over state election laws.