Jim Harbaugh Lifts Weights During A Recruiting Visit

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was in prime form during a recent recruiting trip.

During a trip to Jesuit High School in Tampa, Harbaugh decided to hit the weights and get some squatting reps in.

Do you think I’m kidding? Well, I’m not and there’s photo proof to back it up! Take a look at the incredible picture below.

For college coaches such as Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, life on the road recruiting can make it difficult to get in a daily workout. So today in the Oliva Weight Room at Jesuit, Harbaugh worked some squats into his visit.#AMDG l #GoTigers l #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KeoftiJP4s — Jesuit Tigers Football (@JesuitTigers_FB) January 20, 2022

How can you not love Jim Harbaugh as a coach? He is almost too good to be true. Sure, I’ve dragged him a bunch in the past for losing, but when it comes to his authenticity, you can’t deny it.

The man is who he is, and he simply doesn’t care if you don’t like it. How many college coaches would you ever see out doing something like this?

Jim Harbaugh is so damn funny without trying pic.twitter.com/ZqQEVckffV — lazy, stupid and unconcerned (@zackfrom704) December 8, 2021

The answer is probably nobody other than Jim Harbaugh. He saw some weights, probably realized he hadn’t gotten in a good lift in awhile and decided to start firing off reps.

How can you look at that picture and not legit laugh? The answer is you can’t because it’s absolutely hysterical.

I don’t know what Jim Harbaugh’s future plans are, but college football is clearly more fun and entertaining with him in it.