The Houston Texans Interview Josh McCown For The Team’s Head Coaching Position

The Houston Texans have serious interest in making Josh McCown the team’s new head coach.

The team announced Thursday night that the franchise had conducted an interview with McCown to become the next head coach of the Texans.

We completed an interview with Josh McCown for our head coaching position today. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 21, 2022

The team also interviewed McCown for the head coaching position last season, but ultimately landed on David Culley.

Now, they’re circling back and it looks like the former NFL QB is generating a serious amount of interest.

The Houston Texans have continued discussions about the vacant Head Coach position with Jim Caldwell and Josh McCown. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 22, 2021

For the record, McCown has zero head coaching experience in the NFL or at the college level. If he’s hired, it’d be one of the strangest and most-talked about decisions in recent NFL history.

That’s not to say it wouldn’t work out. That’s just to say it would be a bit weird to hire a guy who was playing quarterback just a couple seasons ago.

The second year in a row that Josh McCown has interviewed with Houston. https://t.co/cU3XUNqjnW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2022

Having said that, McCown is a very smart guy. He’s a brilliant dude and by all accounts, an outstanding leader.

The Texans have been terrible the past couple years, and they might as well swing for the fence with their new hire. Bringing in McCown would absolutely shake things up.

We’ll see what the Texans decide to do, but hiring McCown would absolutely shake things up down in Houston.