Pro-Life March Energized By Possible Overturn Of Roe V. Wade

Participants at the 49th annual March for Life emphasized the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case currently being considered by the Supreme Court.

The march has occurred on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling for the last 49 years, but some pro-life leaders say this will be the last march before that decision is overturned. The ruling in Roe created a constitutional right to abortion and prevents states from unduly restricting abortions before the point of “viability,” which is generally defined as six months’ gestation.

The Dobbs case centers on a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, directly challenging the Roe precedent. A decision in the potential landmark case is expected in June.

“After 49 long years of Supreme Court-inflicted trauma, we are experiencing the final days of this Court mandated killing,” Live Action President Lila Rose said in a statement to the press. “In the wake of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Healh, legal experts from across the political spectrum found something to agree on – that Roe v. Wade will be overturned by the Supreme Court this summer.”

The protesters gathered at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., listened to remarks from pro-life leaders and marched to the Supreme Court. Thousands of pro-life marchers lined the streets, with many holding signs and banners. (RELATED: Texas Abortion Law Still In Effect As Supreme Court Sends It Back To State Court)

“Nearly 49 years ago tomorrow – on January 22nd, 1973 – our country was forever changed when seven men on the United States Supreme Court handed down the Roe v. Wade decision … we are hoping and praying that this year, 2022, will bring a historic change for life,” Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, said in her speech.

“Next year will be a new era because Roe will be gone!” –@RepLipinski #WhyWeMarch #EqualityBeginsInTheWomb — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 21, 2022

“Hundreds of pro-life activists turned out for the Oral arguments as ‘life-riders’ giving a nod to the civil rights movement and they are back today for hopefully, the last national march for life,” Concerned Women for America President Penny Nance told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Pro-lifers are energized and ready to fight for the unborn in their states if Roe is overturned this summer.”

