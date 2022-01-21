The First Half Of ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Is Officially Out On Netflix

Ladies and gentlemen, season four of “Ozark” is underway on Netflix.

The first half of the final season of the hit show was released Friday morning on the streaming giant, and that's great news for fans everywhere.

It’s been nearly two years since season three was released, but the first seven episodes of season four are finally here.

If that doesn’t have you ready to run through a wall, I don’t know what to tell you!

“Ozark” is one of the best shows on all of TV, and we only have one season left. Today, we get our final journey with the Byrde family underway.

I’m not kidding at all when I say I’ve pretty much cleared my schedule to enjoy the final season of “Ozark.” Later this afternoon, my phone is going to be on silent and unless there is a nuclear missile headed in my direction, I’m not picking up.

That’s how amped up I am for the final season of the iconic Netflix series with Jason Bateman.

So, I hope you all are ready to roll because you rarely get a show as great as “Ozark,” and we’re all hoping it goes out with an epic final season.

Make sure to check back for my full review once I’m finished with part one! I can’t wait to dive in!