Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when the actress shared a message on Instagram about the couple welcoming their first child together via surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the 39-year-old actress‘ message to her millions of followers on social media read. The announcement was noted by People magazine. (RELATED: A Jonas Brother Is Engaged To A World-Famous TV Star And Former Miss World)

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” her post added. (RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Says Pal Megan Markle ‘Was Always Meant For Big Things’)

The “Baywatch” star and superstar singer’s announcement was met with loads of congratulations from celebrities, including one comment from Nick’s brother Joe Jonas that included a heart emoji.

The “Quantico” star and Jonas made headlines in 2018 when they confirmed they were dating. Later that year, the two tied the knot. The gorgeous celebrations around the ceremony were photographed and can be seen here.

Chopra spoke to the magazine in June 2018 and opened up about possibly starting a family.

“I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person,” the actress shared. “But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”