REPORT: Louie Anderson Dies At The Age Of 68

Louie Anderson has reportedly died.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, his publicist told the publication that the legendary comedian and actor died Friday morning at the age of 68 after cancer complications. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Louie Anderson, Iconic Stand-Up Comic and ‘Baskets’ Star, Dies at 68 https://t.co/XYd5vApROF — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 21, 2022

The former “Baskets” star had previously been hospitalized earlier in the week for cancer treatment.

Louie Anderson battling cancer, hospitalized for treatment https://t.co/nmHhaqZQZ3 pic.twitter.com/TGilW0St7s — Page Six (@PageSix) January 18, 2022

It’s been a rough 24 hours for celebrity deaths. First, rock star Meat Loaf died at the age of 74 and Louie Anderson, one of the most famous comedians of the past few decades, has died from cancer complications at the age of 68.

It’s simply a brutal way to go out, and I wouldn’t wish cancer on anyone. It’s just the latest example of the horrific illness taking someone away too soon.

While 68 certainly isn’t young, it’s still not the age you expect someone to die at.

Louie Anderson made us laugh so much. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/A28BZQh6xC — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) January 21, 2022

I’ve always said that whenever a comedian dies, it feels like the world gets a bit darker. Now, more than ever before, we need comedy.

Unfortunately, we just lost a man who was great at providing laughs.

Rest easy, Louie. Rest easy.