EXCLUSIVE: Miracle On Ice Hero Buzz Schneider Breaks Down The Legendary Game, Remembers Herb Brooks And More

Buzz Schneider had plenty of fascinating thoughts to share during my exclusive interview with him.

I recently sat down for a lengthy interview with the Miracle on Ice star, and I can promise you fans won’t be disappointed.

We discussed the iconic hockey game, Herb Brooks, a potential boycott of the Olympics in China and much more. Catch the entire interview below.

As you can tell, Buzz is a great guy and it was absolutely awesome to get to sit down with him and talk about a bunch of different subjects.

He’s a class act, and will always have an opening invitation to appear on “The David Hookstead Show” going forward.

Also, for those of you who haven’t seen my interview with Jack O’Callahan, I also can’t recommend it enough to everyone. It was a ton of fun, and he was also an outstanding guest.

