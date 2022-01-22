HIGHLIGHTS: Michigan State Beats Wisconsin 86-74

Wisconsin dropped a very tough game Friday night to Michigan State.

Before the game started, we all knew it’d be a battle for the top of the conference, and the Spartans simply looked like they wanted it more as they won 86-74. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Johnny Davis and Brad Davison combined for 47 points, and Tyler Wahl didn’t play because of an ankle issue. It wasn’t an ideal game at any point.

Even though Davis and Davison combined for 47 points, the rest of the team didn’t do much at all, and you’re always going to struggle to beat a great team like MSU when only two players go off.

Now, the Badgers are 15-3 and 6-2 in conference. It was a very tough night for Wisconsin, but it’s far from a situation that’s going to end our season.

Everything we want is still right in front of us, and perhaps, this loss to the Spartans will help us reset our base.

As we all know, you learn a lot more from losing than you do winning, and the Badgers certainly haven’t done a lot of losing this season.

If we take in the loss, learn from it and move forward, this loss might pay off down the road in March. That’s what you at least have to hope for.

Battle 👏 Back 👏 Badgers 👏 7-0 run. Two possession game. MSU 58, WIS 52 | 10:03 2H pic.twitter.com/mtVy0aYfiP — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 22, 2022

Next up is Nebraska this Tuesday night. Can’t wait!