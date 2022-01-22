AZ Democratic Party Formally Censures Sen. Sinema

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has been formally censured by the Arizona Democratic Party’s (ADP) executive committee for her decisions regarding filibuster and voting rights reforms, ABC News reported.

Chairwoman of the ADP, Raquel Teran, reportedly said in a statement, “…on the matter of the filibuster and the urgency to protect voting rights, we have been crystal clear. In the choice between an archaic legislative norm and protecting Arizonans’ right to vote, we choose the latter, and we always will.”

“While we take no pleasure in this announcement, the ADP Executive Board has decided to formally censure Senator Sinema as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy,” she continued.

Sinema and Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin are the only two Democrats to vote against filibuster reform, which ABC News claims has “derailed passage of voting rights legislation.”

Sinema’s firm stance on filibuster reform has led the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) to state publicly that he would support a challenge to Sinema during the next election cycle in 2024. Democratic groups in search of a primary challenger have already raised at least $455,000 for potential future candidates, according to ABC. (RELATED: In Less Than Six Months, Robert Reich Went From Champion Of Women To Advocate For Slapping Sinema)

One group issued a statement after the vote to censure saying, “Millions of Democrats and pro-democracy independents are furious with Sinema. Give them a chance to do something with that anger that can help turn the tide. This fight is not over. But together we will ensure that Kyrsten Sinema’s career in elected office ended tonight.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) says she will NOT vote to change filibuster rules, likely killing Dems’ election reform efforts: WATCH: Kyrsten Sinema ends Democrat hopes for getting rid of the filibuster in dramatic speech pic.twitter.com/6nOxWyhbCw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 14, 2022

The vote to censure Sinema is seen as a largely symbolic move. A spokesperson for her office told reporters at Reuters, “During three terms in the U.S. House, and now in the Senate, Kyrsten has always promised Arizonans she would be an independent voice for the state – not for either political party. She’s delivered for Arizonans and has always been honest about where she stands.”