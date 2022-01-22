The NFL Stops Daily COVID-19 Testing For Unvaccinated Players

The NFL has made a massive COVID-19 change.

According to ESPN, the league will no longer test unvaccinated players every single day for COVID-19. Players will only be tested if they report symptoms. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s believed that there are only 12 unvaccinated players remaining in the playoffs. So, the change only impacts a small group of players.

The daily testing of unvaccinated players has been a point that’s been debated a ton, and it’s now out the window.

You know what this tells me? It tells me that the NFL isn’t really all that concerned about COVID-19 anymore.

We’re at a point where the virus is here and we have to learn how to live with it. One more rule or policy isn’t going to save the NFL, and Roger Goodell and company have clearly come to that conclusion.

It’s too bad they didn’t make this adjustment before the season started. It could have saved a lot of people a lot of headaches.