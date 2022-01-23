Jimmy Garoppolo Shouts ‘F**k The Packers’ After Beating Green Bay

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a blunt message after beating Green Bay.

The 49ers pulled off a huge 13-10 upset over Aaron Rodgers and company on the road, and after the win, Jimmy G got caught on camera shouting “F**k the Packers.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the moment unfold in the video below.

“F–k the Packers” 😳 Robbie Gould and Jimmy Garoppolo shared a moment after their win over the Packers 🤝 @brgridiron (via @StacyDales) pic.twitter.com/oT07gaTslx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2022

Yeah, I’d say that more or less sums up the feelings of 49ers fans across the country. Nobody gave San Francisco a chance, they walked into Green Bay and still pulled off a big upset.

Now, they’re 60 minutes of good football away from playing in the Super Bowl. There’s no doubt at all that Jimmy G should be fired up.

Will there be some Green Bay fans pissed off about the attitude from the 49ers QB after the game? Sure, but who cares?

If you don’t want a quarterback shouting “F**k the Packers,” don’t lose the game! It’s that simple. If you don’t want to see the 49ers celebrating, don’t lose the game!

Now, the 49ers wait to see if they’ll be playing the Bucs or the Rams. Welcome to life in the NFL playoffs!