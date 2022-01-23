REVIEW: ‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 1 Is Outstanding

I cruised through the new “Ozark” episodes, and they’re great.

Netflix dropped the first half of season four this past Friday, and I wasted absolutely no time before diving in. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

By Friday morning, I was already bingeing. Usually, I keep this stuff spoiler free for most shows and movies, but that’s not going to happen here.

So, if you’re not caught up, stop reading right now! Consider yourself warned.

Okay, let’s dive into the scene everyone is talking about. Darlene and Wyatt are dead! They’re both as dead as disco!

Omar Navarro’s nephew Javi is jockeying for power within the cartel and when the boss goes down thanks to that moron FBI agent, he ascends to the top.

One of his first orders of business? To shoot Darlene and Wyatt shortly after their wedding because they didn’t stop selling drugs.

It’s hard to believe two iconic characters are gone and in such brutal fashion, but I guess it does go to show just how high the stakes are.

There’s only seven episodes left of the hit show, which should drop at some point this summer, and that means we’re going to see some major characters go down.

Darlene and Wyatt were just some of the first to bite the dust.

It’s also insane how much maneuvering Wendy and Marty had to do this season in order to stay alive. With Omar in custody and that psycho Javi now running the show, it’s clear things are likely only going to get worse.

Overall, I loved the first half of season four. I thought it was honestly nothing short of outstanding. Now, we gear up and wait for the rest f the final season. I can’t wait to see who goes down next.