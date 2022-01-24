Entertainment

Harry Potter Actor Fired After Complaint About His Conduct

New York Comic Con 2019 - Day 1

(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for ReedPOP )

Christine Sellers Contributor
Font Size:

Actor James Snyder was fired from the Broadway play, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” after a female co-star made a complaint about his conduct, according to a statement from the play’s producers.

The female actress made the complaint about Snyder, who starred in the play as Harry Potter, last November, NBC News reported. The producers of the play shared Sunday that a complaint had been made, also according to the outlet.

While specific details regarding the complaint have not been shared, the producers of the play ordered a third-party investigation into Snyder’s conduct. Following completion of the investigation, Snyder was suspended, and his contract was terminated, the outlet said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: James Snyder is interviewed during “Harry Potter And The Cursed Child” Times Square Takeover at Times Square on September 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child)

In addition, the actress who made the complaint against Snyder has taken a leave of absence from the play.

“We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the producers said in their statement.

Actress Diane Davis, who played Ginny Weasley, made the complaint against Snyder, according to the BBC.  (RELATED: Emma Watson Releases Heartfelt Message Celebrating 20 Years Of ‘Harry Potter’ Movies)

Besides Broadway, the play had been running in San Francisco, though performances were canceled in both locations due to cases of COVID-19 in December and January, Vulture reported.

Snyder has appeared in other Broadway productions, including “Cry-Baby” and “In Transit.” He has also appeared on television shows such as “Drop Dead Diva” and “Rizzoli and Isles,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.