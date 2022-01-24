Harry Potter Actor Fired After Complaint About His Conduct

Actor James Snyder was fired from the Broadway play, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” after a female co-star made a complaint about his conduct, according to a statement from the play’s producers.

The female actress made the complaint about Snyder, who starred in the play as Harry Potter, last November, NBC News reported. The producers of the play shared Sunday that a complaint had been made, also according to the outlet.

While specific details regarding the complaint have not been shared, the producers of the play ordered a third-party investigation into Snyder’s conduct. Following completion of the investigation, Snyder was suspended, and his contract was terminated, the outlet said.

In addition, the actress who made the complaint against Snyder has taken a leave of absence from the play.

“We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the producers said in their statement.

Actress Diane Davis, who played Ginny Weasley, made the complaint against Snyder, according to the BBC. (RELATED: Emma Watson Releases Heartfelt Message Celebrating 20 Years Of ‘Harry Potter’ Movies)

Besides Broadway, the play had been running in San Francisco, though performances were canceled in both locations due to cases of COVID-19 in December and January, Vulture reported.

Snyder has appeared in other Broadway productions, including “Cry-Baby” and “In Transit.” He has also appeared on television shows such as “Drop Dead Diva” and “Rizzoli and Isles,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.