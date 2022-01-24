Andy Reid To Patrick Mahomes: ‘When It’s Grim, Be The Grim Reaper’

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has some great advice Sunday night for Patrick Mahomes against the Bills.

The superstar quarterback managed to force overtime after getting the Chiefs in position for a game-tying field goal with just a few seconds left in regulation, and Kansas City ended up beating the Bills 42-36 in OT. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

OMG CHIEFS FIELD GOAL TO TIE IT AT 36!! pic.twitter.com/PUaz3FACda — Ninja (@Nlnja___) January 24, 2022

What was Reid’s advice for his superstar quarterback? He told Mahomes as the clock ticked down, “When it’s grim, be the Grim Reaper.”

“When it’s grim be the Grim Reaper.” Andy Reid on what he said to Patrick Mahomes when they were down late in the game. pic.twitter.com/kIIj2rdqOL — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 24, 2022

What an absolutely epic line from Reid! We need this guy out in Hollywood writing movies and TV episodes because that’s something straight from a Taylor Sheridan production.

There are great lines you can use to motivate people, and then there’s whatever level this one is one.

Telling someone to be the Grim Reaper is beyond badass. It’s downright awesome. Even though the Chiefs got the ball back with 13 seconds left and almost zero hope, Reid’s advice was apparently enough to fire up Mahomes to earn the win!

Props to Reid for giving his players and the fans an all-time great line!