Antonio Brown Trolls The Buccaneers After Losing To The Rams In The Playoffs

Antonio Brown nuked the Buccaneers after the team’s loss to the Rams.

The Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to Matthew Stafford and the Rams 30-27, and the team’s former receiver had to take a shot at the franchise! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He shared a photoshopped image on social media from his infamous meltdown, and in the picture, AB was holding a fake sign that read, “Bucs eliminated.”

AB is such an idiot that it’s almost hard to put into words how dumb he is. Just the other day, he was talking about how teams are still interested in him.

I find that almost impossible to believe, and it’s stuff like this that convinces me he’ll never play again.

Why the hell would he want to rub salt in the wound? The Bucs and Tom Brady gave him the chance to save his NFL career.

Instead of thanking them and moving on after his meltdown, he decided to troll them after a very tough loss. Can someone remind me why you’d want this guy in your locker room?

AB’s career is almost certainly over, and his antics like this are the reason why. Good riddance.