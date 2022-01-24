Wisconsin Falls To 11th In The Latest College Basketball AP Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers have dropped a few spots in the rankings.

The latest college basketball AP Poll was released Monday afternoon, and the Badgers slipped to 11th after losing to Michigan State at home Friday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers had been ranked eighth prior to losing to MSU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Look, was losing to Michigan State what anyone wanted to see? Of course not, but it’s borderline impossible to win all your games in college basketball.

It’s insanely rare. So, I’m not going to sweat losing to the Spartans too much. They’re a good team, and I respect them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

All that matters now is how we bounce back. Conference play is all about stringing together big wins to build your tournament resume.

Right now, Wisconsin has a bunch of big wins, but I want more. I’m not going to worry too much about slipping in the rankings.

I’m only going to be concerned about how many more wins we can put together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

So, let’s go out Thursday and smash Nebraska. It’s the perfect time to get back on track!