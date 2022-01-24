First Look: Cabot Guns Moonshot 1911 Pistol

Cabot Guns is known for making heirloom-quality, collectible firearms, and now they are offering the one of a kind Moonshot 1911, a hand-crafted museum-grade pistol with inlaid precious stones and crowned with a certified lunar meteorite. The Moonshot is a stunning blend of engineering and art that represents a unique connection between the most iconic firearm on the planet—the 1911 pistol—and the pinnacle of engineering and scientific achievement: the lunar landing.

Cabot Founder and CEO, Rob Bianchin, notes, “With the Moonshot, we have pushed the boundaries as to the idea of mechanical art in the form of a pistol. The unique use of rare lunar meteorites and extra-terrestrial materials has never been employed in such a manner. It’s a symbol of both an enduring American design and the accomplishments of America on a galactic scale.”

With a detailed and precise placement of lunar meteorite, small diamonds, rubies, sapphires as well as gold inlay, the Moonshot delivers a dynamic view of our solar system, from the unique perspective of the moon’s surface. These precious materials will fire up your imagination as they portray planets and stars racing along their celestial paths.

The space-black slide provides the perfect backdrop for planetary orbits, shooting stars and meteorites as rendered by FEGA Master Engraver Lee Griffiths’ expert touch. The astronauts and Apollo lunar module modeled on the grips were cut out of steel plates, sculpted and then carefully welded into place. “From an engraver’s perspective it was an absolutely delightful mind-bending challenge to unite heaven and earth. The creation process was a personal and unique way to experience a moon landing vicariously,” says Griffiths.

The Cabot team knew the case in which the pistol would rest must be out of this world as well. Benoît Miniou, CEO of Les Ateliers Victor, the Parisian design house, recalls the first time Bianchin approached him regarding the Moonshot, “I loved it! I immediately envisioned the unique space trunk we would imagine in order to sublimate this great pistol.” Miniou goes on to describe the final outcome of hundreds of hours design, testing, and creation over the next two years, “It is a unique masterpiece shaped out of a massive block of space grade aluminum, with screws redesigned and reshaped to look like SpaceX capsules, a titanium solar system grid that features moving planets, which lock and unlock access to the pistol through a secret astronomical code, and a laser engraved hieroglyphic formula enchanting the case and protecting the Moonshot 1911. I had fun imagining every detail that my master craftsmen would then create.”

In addition to this, Cabot will mint an NFT of Moonshot as the company launches into the Metaverse to initiate a digital collection of Cabot 1911s on the blockchain.

Price: $250,000 OBO, Sale pending

More information on the Moonshot 1911 is available at cabotguns.com.

Thanks to Shooting Illustrated for this post.

