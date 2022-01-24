Famous Fashion Designer, Manfred Thierry Mugler, Who Dressed World’s Biggest Superstars Dies At Age 73

Famous fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, who dressed some of the world’s biggest stars during his career, has died at the age of 73.

The death of the French fashion designer, whose looks rocked runways in the late 80s and 90s, was announced Sunday on Instagram, The New York Times noted in a piece published Monday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

“No one in fashion came close to the level of theater he created,” Mel Ottenberg, the editor of Interview shared. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

And his looks not only turned heads on runways, but also on red carpets across the globe. Some of the more famous people who wore his designs include the likes of Beyonce, Cindy Crawford, Irina Shayk, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Cardi B, Megan Fox and so many more, the NYT noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)

Many of those stars and supermodels took to social media following news of his death, sharing incredible throwback shots from when they were dressed in Mugler style.

“One of the first designer pieces I ever bought for myself (at Ultimo in Chicago) was a strapless black @muglerofficial,” Crawford shared. “That dress made me feel like Marilyn Monroe. Later, I had the privilege of walking in his shows and being invited into his creative vision. Rest In Peace @manfredthierrymugler, thank you for all of the fun you brought to fashion.”

“Gone to soon,” Shayk, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, captioned her post. “God of fashion .. a rarely REAL, kindness , sweetest .. u ll be always missed by your Russian…@manfredthierrymugler.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk)

Beyonce honored the designer in a series of stunning photos she posted on her website.

One of the looks was from when she stepped out in a sparkling gold number designed by him at her show in Los Angeles at the Staples Center in 2009.

And here’s a few more looks from the famed designer worn by stars, the Los Angeles Times noted.

At the time of publication, there aren’t any further details about how or where he died.