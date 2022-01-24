Hot Mic Catches Biden Calling Peter Doocy ‘A Stupid Son-Of-A-B*tch’

President Joe Biden referred to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy as a “stupid son of a bitch” during a White House photo opportunity on Monday.

As reporters were being ushered out of the room by White House staff, Doocy attempted to ask the president a final question.

“Do you think inflation will be a political liability in the midterms?” Doocy asked. (RELATED: Biden Says America Is ‘More Unified’ Now Than When He Took Office)

Biden caught on hot mic calling Peter Doocy a “stupid son-of-a-bitch” when he asked a question about inflation pic.twitter.com/sA4dDIKTn1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 24, 2022

Biden responded with a sarcastic comment under his breath, appearing to address the Fox News reporter.

“It’s a great asset. More inflation,” Biden muttered. “What a stupid son of a bitch.”

The remarks are the latest skirmish between Doocy and Biden; the two engaged in a testy back-and-forth over Biden’s response to COVID-19 in December following the onset of the Omicron variant.

Biden has also sparred with the Fox News reporter before, questioning his journalistic acumen at a press conference Wednesday after the reporter posed a question on the president’s political trajectory.

“You always ask me the nicest questions,” Biden told Doocy last week. “None of them make a lot of sense to me, but fire away.”

