Kate Upton Is Selling An Estate In Beverly Hills For Nearly $12 Million

Kate Upton is looking to move a massive piece of real estate.

According to BroBible, the legendary model and MLB star Justin Verlander are selling their house in Beverly Hills, and it won’t come cheap. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of this moment, the four bedroom, four and a half bath house is listed for $11.75 million!

The real estate listing states the following about the home’s specs:

Hidden Behind a private, gated drive is a timeless east coast traditional tennis court estate on one and a half acres. Designed for optimal leisure, enjoy the flow of the open concept floor plan with pitched beamed ceilings and seamless transitions between public space . Just updated with a fresh perspective, the estate boasts a spacious kitchen with a massive marble island and state-of-the-art appliances, a formal dining room with custom lighting, a living room with a large stone fireplace, and a separate family room. Abound with French doors, natural sunlight caresses every corner of this impressive abode. The sumptuous primary suite offers perfect pitched ceilings, dual closets and a resort-like bathroom while a separate guest suite and 2 additional beds make up the remaining bedrooms. A walk-in, temperature-controlled wine room and bar area make entertaining effortless, at the same time as your extensive backyard oasis showcases a brick pool and large grass area overlooking your championship tennis court. Plenty of deck space by the tennis court for entertaining. A truly rare opportunity to own a legendary celebrity estate just south of Mulholland.

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of real estate. I live for real estate porn. I can’t get enough of big houses and such.

Not only is this an expensive house, but it’s also very nice. Add in the fact it’s in Beverly Hills, and you know that you’ll be balling if you buy it.

Seriously, imagine living in a 5,521-square-foot house in Beverly Hills. If that’s not living the life, I don’t know what is.

As a blue-collar guy who has had to scrape and claw for everything in life, I don’t think I’ll have to worry about ever owning an estate like this, but you never know.

Life sure can be funny!

