Miracle On Ice Star Buzz Schneider Says The Game’s Legacy Is ‘Unbelievable’

Buzz Schneider is impressed by the impact of the Miracle on Ice after more than four decades since the game was played.

I sat down with Schneider for a lengthy interview about a bunch of different subjects, and naturally, I couldn’t not ask about the greatest hockey game ever played. In 1980, America upset the Soviet Union at the Olympics, and it’s hands down the greatest Olympic moment in our history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“For 42 years, it’s still going on. It’s unbelievable. We never thought it had legs like this, but it was a great accomplishment, I’m proud to be a part of it and I’m proud of my teammates. And, something I’ll never forget,” Schneider told me during our exclusive interview.

Miracle on Ice hero Jack O’Callahan told me seeing athletes protesting makes him “sick” to his “stomach,” and they should just “go play and shut up.” FULL COMMENTS HERE: pic.twitter.com/PFxhjuOA8A — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 17, 2022

Should America boycott the Olympics in China? I spoke with Miracle on Ice hero Jack O’Callahan, and he gave a very interesting answer. pic.twitter.com/QowHfKmUIO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 18, 2022

