Patrick Mahomes Rushes To Hug Josh Allen After Beating The Bills

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pulled off a classy move Sunday night after beating the Bills.

The Chiefs beat Josh Allen and the Bills 42-36 in overtime in a game for the ages, and Mahomes made sure to find the Buffalo QB after the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video tweeted by the NFL, Mahomes ran across the field and gave Allen a hug before the two went their separate ways.

You can watch the classy moment unfold below.

.@PatrickMahomes left the celebration and ran across the whole field to find @JoshAllenQB. Ultimate respect for these competitors. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/T5uEk4OXty — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022

Props to Mahomes for pulling off such a classy move after advancing to the NFC championship game. He definitely didn’t need to do that, and nobody would have noticed if he hadn’t.

If he had just celebrated with his teammates, nobody would have batted an eye. Instead, he searched for the opposing QB he’d just battled with.

It’s literally impossible to hate Mahomes or Allen. Yes, you can hate Mahomes future wife and his brother, but the quarterback is a classy guy.

This small but nice gesture from him after sending the Bills home is proof of that fact.

