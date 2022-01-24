Former Playboy Playmate, Hugh Hefner’s Son Defend Him Against ‘Salacious Stories’ In Documentary

Former Playmate Brande Roderick and Hugh Hefner’s son, Cooper Hefner, spoke out in defense of the late Playboy founder against “salacious stories” in an upcoming documentary.

“For me, I have a real fond love for Hef,” Roderick shared during an interview with Ashleigh Banfield on her “Banfield” podcast. The comments were noted by TooFab.com in a piece published Monday. “He was a wonderful person.”

“I learned so much from him,” she added. “I learned about art, I learned about music, big band and jazz, old classic films. I learned a grace from Hef. That’s one thing that I learned and got to see firsthand is the way that this major iconic man, who’s super famous, would react with everybody. He’d have people coming up to him, wanting to take pictures and talk to him and he was just so graceful, which is something you don’t see a lot of times from celebrities in Hollywood.” (RELATED: Celebrate Hugh Hefner’s Birthday With 36 Photos That Prove He Was The Biggest Baller Of All-Time)

“How about the girls there preying on these rich men?” (via @toofab)https://t.co/lKUVBvjqKP — TMZ (@TMZ) January 24, 2022

Roderick was in the magazine in the 90s and said claims by former Playboy Bunnies like Sondra Theodore, who was in the house in the 70s, wasn’t what she experienced. Theodore has accused Hefner of bestiality, introducing her to drugs and “grooming” her at the age of 19. He was 50 at the time. The comments come in the upcoming A&E series, “Secrets of Playboy,” the New York Post noted. (RELATED: ‘Girl Next Door’ Star Opens Up About Life At The Playboy Mansion)

“Well, you’re talking to someone who was there in the ’70s,” Roderick shared. “For me, it was not like that whatsoever. In fact, there was one night at one party where security came to Hef and said, ‘There’s somebody doing cocaine in the bathroom.’ A certain celebrity, which I won’t mention the name, of course.”

“He had them kicked out and never allowed at the mansion again,” she added. “He was very much against drugs. Maybe in the ’70s they were having fun. What she’s explaining, it sounds like she’s talking about men that go to the parties. I didn’t hear her say Hef was doing those things.”

“How about the girls there preying on these rich men?” Roderick continued. “I mean, come on, that’s ridiculous. It’s natural.”

She also responded to accusations of “Pig Nights” being held at the famed mansion, which where reportedly hosted by Hefner and included pimps allegedly bringing carloads of sex workers to the place.

“They went down to Sunset Boulevard to pick up girls?” Roderick asked. “That’s what everybody does. Guys go to bars to pick up girls, they’ve been drinking forever, that’s what people do when they go out. They were all there at their free will: No one was holding a gun to their head.”

Hefner’s son also tweeted out his support for his father in response to the “salacious stories” about the late mogul made by former Playmates in the upcoming documentary.

Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar. However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge. — Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) January 23, 2022

“Some may not approve of the life my Dad chose, but my father was not a liar,” Hefner tweeted. “However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly. He was generous in nature and cared deeply for people. These salacious stories are a case study of regret becoming revenge.”