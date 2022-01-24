REPORT: Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Might Retire

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton might step away from the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Super Bowl champion “has gone dark on several people close to him” as he contemplates potentially retiring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of right now, Payton hasn’t informed the Saints about whether or not he intends on coaching in 2022.

#Saints coach Sean Payton has not committed to returning to New Orleans for 2022. And many close to him don’t know what he’ll do. My story: https://t.co/CeJK9tI5Te — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2022

If Payton decides to put down his clipboard and hang up his whistle, it would send shockwaves through the entire league.

He’s one of the best coaches in the NFL, and his absence would be felt in a big way.

From @NFLGameDay: #Saints coach Sean Payton has not committed to returning for 2022. Story: https://t.co/CeJK9tI5Te and video 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/M8HM8k39pK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2022

It is worth noting that Rapoport reported that just because the Saints leader doesn’t coach in 2022 doesn’t mean he’ll be done for good.

“This would be a mini-retirement to recharge for a year after a season several people close to him described as incredibly challenging and difficult,” Rapoport reported.

Does that make the situation only more cloudy? The answer is an overwhelming yes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

We’ll have to wait to see what Payton decides to do, but this was a development I don’t think fans anywhere expected.