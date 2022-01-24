‘F*cked Up’: Taylor Swift Calls Out Frontman Who Claims She Doesn’t Write Her Own Songs

Taylor Swift called out Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn after he told the Los Angeles Times that the “Me!” hitmaker didn’t “write her own songs.”

“@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” the 32-year-old singer tweeted Monday to the British singer along with a retweet of the article from the Los Angeles Times. The comments were noted by Variety magazine. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ (Taylor’s Version) Album Not Being Considered For Grammy Or CMA Awards)

“I write ALL of my own songs,” she added. “Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

“PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering,” the “Blank Space” hitmaker later tweeted. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker’s post was in response to a tweet from the outlet that included comments from an interview it had with him.

“Albarn also spills his thoughts on some of today’s chart-topping music artists,” the LA Times post read. “Billie Eilish? ‘I think she’s exceptional.’ Taylor Swift? ‘She doesn’t write her own songs.'”

The LA Times asked Albarn about Swift being a talented songwriter and her being credited with co-writing songs, the outlet noted.

“That doesn’t count,” the frontman shared. “I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great.”

“A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother,” he added. “I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

Albarn has since responded to Swift’s tweet and said he agreed with her.

“I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait,” Albarn’s tweet read. “I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon.”

During the superstar singer’s career, she’s been recognized for her writing or co-writing every song on her debut album “Taylor Swift” and for writing or co-writing every song on her 2008 album “Fearless,” according to the SongWriters Hall of Fame.