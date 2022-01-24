Watch A Special Clip From ‘The Batman’

A clip from the upcoming movie “The Batman” has hit the web.

The latest Batman film will revolve around the caped crusader’s battle with the Riddler, and every peek fans have had at the film looks great. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Batman (@batman)

Now, a clip has surfaced on YouTube of Bruce Wayne at a funeral and in the clip, it didn’t take long at all for all hell to break loose.

Give it a watch below.

This movie looks like it’s going to be incredible. It looks like it’s 100% going to live up to the hype, and that’s saying something because the hype is deafening.

“The Batman” is almost certainly the most-anticipated movie of the year, and it looks like it’s going to have fans going crazy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Batman (@batman)

If you told me a few years ago that Robert Pattinson would be playing Batman and it would be very dark and sinister, I probably wouldn’t have believed you.

Yet, here we are and my excitement only gets higher with every passing preview. Plus, we know the Riddler is based on the Zodiac Killer.

What more could you want?

An Infamous Serial Killer Inspired A Major Character In The Upcoming Batman Film https://t.co/h1GP5LpvnW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 21, 2022

Make sure to catch “The Batman” starting March 4. It looks like it’s going to be outstanding!