Tom Brady Doesn’t Commit To Playing In 2022, Bruce Arians Says He Will Continue Coaching

Tom Brady hasn’t committed to playing next season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Rams 30-27 Sunday in the NFL playoffs, and it didn’t take long at all for speculation to start spinning up about Brady’s future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Rams Beat The Buccaneers On Insane Ending. The Highlights Are Pure Football Porn https://t.co/cfNPfC7HI0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 23, 2022

After the game, Brady spoke with the media, and he made it clear he’s not committing to anything right now. “I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. So, we’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at,” Brady explained.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it. So, we’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at.” Tom Brady assesses their loss, and discusses his future in the @NFL. pic.twitter.com/XvlsCopqn3 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 24, 2022

As for Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, he made it crystal clear after the loss that he’ll be back coaching the team when the 2022 season starts.

Bruce Arians asked if he’s definitely back next year-

“Oh yeah.” #GoBucs — Sara Walsh (@Sara_Walsh) January 23, 2022

There’s no question at all that the Bucs are going to undergo some changes, and all eyes will be on Brady to see what he decides to do.

He’s 44-years-old, has seven Super Bowl rings and would be completely justified in hanging up his cleats for good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

At the same time, he looks like he could keep playing for a few more seasons, and when you’re as competitive as he is, you don’t walk away when there’s still gas in the tank.

Either way, there are some big decisions looming on the horizon for the team. Bruce Arians is coming back, but until fans hear from Brady, there’s going to be a high level of anxiety. Trust me, his semi-cryptic answer isn’t going to calm anyone down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them!