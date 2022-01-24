Unnamed Dolphins Player Blames Tua Tagovailoa For ‘Wasting’ His Career

It sounds like members of the Miami Dolphins are turning on Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins failed to make the playoffs this season, and former head coach Brian Flores was fired at the end of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it sounds like the finger pointing is underway, and at least one player has zeroed in on Tua for the team’s issues.

“He can’t make every throw. He’s only going to take us so far. I’m wasting my career here if that’s what we’re doing,” the unnamed player to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, according to Fox News.

The unnamed Dolphins player further touched on the potential trading for Deshaun Watson and added, “Watson’s an elite quarterback now. We’re ready to win.”

Whenever you have an unnamed player going to the press to attack the team’s franchise quarterback, you know there are major issues behind the scenes.

Something like this doesn’t happen unless things are really bad.

There are disagreements in every business and facet of life, and the NFL isn’t any different. However, most people don’t run to the media to air their grievances.

The fact this unnamed player spoke out against Tua tells me that tensions are reaching a boiling point and he’s also not the only one who feels this way.

If it was just one player, he probably wouldn’t say anything. The fact the unnamed player ripped Tua tells me there are a lot of guys in that locker room who feel similar.

We’ll see what the Dolphins sound to do, but it sounds like the situation isn’t good at all.