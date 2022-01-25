Aaron Rodgers Says The Vaccine Debate Is Too ‘Politicized,’ Adds People Can’t ‘Hear Words’ If They Live In An ‘Echo Chamber’

Aaron Rodgers thinks the debate about vaccines has gone off the rails.

During a Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee, the quarterback of the Packers ripped the fact that the debate about the COVID-19 vaccines has become “politicized.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also added, “It’s hard to hear words from a dissenting opinion if you live your life in an echo chamber filled with confirmation bias, and I don’t want to be an activist. I don’t want to be a person who is called upon to give constant opinion on this.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Aaron Rodgers has taken some serious heat over the past few months because of the fact he refused to get vaccinated, but you notice who has the most relaxed tone in this debate?

It’s not the people screaming at others how to live life! It’s Rodgers. He’s not lecturing anyone about anything.

He’s simply telling people what he chose to do and that he thinks the conversation has gotten out of control.

Believe it or not, it’s okay to have different opinions than those held by the people around you. This is America.

There used to be a time when that was celebrated in America!

Hopefully, people learn to chill out and listen a bit more instead of just constantly arguing. That would be a nice change of pace!