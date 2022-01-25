Alex Ovechkin Dents Robin Lehner’s Mask With Insane Slap Shot

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin drilled Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner in the face Monday night.

During the 1-0 victory for the Golden Knights, Ovi ripped off a slap shot that rocked Lehner right in his mask.

Ovechkin broke Lehner’s mask with this shot 😱 pic.twitter.com/159mnaJFEP — hockey w/o spectators (@HWOSpectators) January 25, 2022

Just how strong was Ovi’s shot? It literally dented Lehner’s mask! Check out the epic photo below. It’s unreal.

You can see one of the bars on the left side of Robin Lehner’s mask dented from Alex Ovechkin’s shot. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/MRhFyElbCf — David Schoen 🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) January 25, 2022

Imagine taking a shot to the face like the one Ovi fired off Monday night! I literally can’t even think about what it must be like.

I imagine it has to be scary as all hell. Yes, the mask did its job by stopping the puck from going through, but I hardly think that makes the goalie completely free from fear.

Robin Lehner said Ovechkin broke his mask with that shot that hit him up high. “It was probably the hardest shot I’ve taken to the head. It was a little scary, as I felt the cage bend.” — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) January 25, 2022

When I was a kid, I was playing in a game where a kid got hit in the side of his helmet with a slap shot, and he went down like a bag of bricks.

It was one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen in my life. Getting hit in the face or head with a puck is not something you want to mess around with.

Robin Lehner has been fantastic during this long 5-on-3. He made several tough saves, then took a hard shot by Ovechkin off the mask. He still covered the puck and got the freeze. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) January 25, 2022

Luckily, Lehner’s mask held up just enough to protect his face, and he should be damn thankful it did!