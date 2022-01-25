Editorial

Alex Ovechkin Dents Robin Lehner’s Mask With Insane Slap Shot

Alex Ovechkin (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/HWOSpectators/status/1485818141963870212)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin drilled Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner in the face Monday night.

During the 1-0 victory for the Golden Knights, Ovi ripped off a slap shot that rocked Lehner right in his mask. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how strong was Ovi’s shot? It literally dented Lehner’s mask! Check out the epic photo below. It’s unreal.

Imagine taking a shot to the face like the one Ovi fired off Monday night! I literally can’t even think about what it must be like.

I imagine it has to be scary as all hell. Yes, the mask did its job by stopping the puck from going through, but I hardly think that makes the goalie completely free from fear.

When I was a kid, I was playing in a game where a kid got hit in the side of his helmet with a slap shot, and he went down like a bag of bricks.

It was one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen in my life. Getting hit in the face or head with a puck is not something you want to mess around with.

Luckily, Lehner’s mask held up just enough to protect his face, and he should be damn thankful it did!