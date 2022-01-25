CDC Concerned About Lab Monkey Exposure After Pennsylvania Truck Crash

Pennsylvania woman Michelle Fallon fell ill shortly after helping at the scene of a crash in which a truck carrying 100 lab monkeys spilled crates full of primates across the highway, the Daily Mail reported.

The truck carrying monkeys collided with a dump truck Friday in Montour County, Pennsylvania, the Daily Mail reported. Four monkeys went missing and were located by Saturday evening following a search by state troopers and wildlife officials in below-freezing temperatures.

A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash in Pennsylvania, state police said. Authorities were searching for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle. https://t.co/60G8j4KN3J — The Associated Press (@AP) January 22, 2022

Fallon developed a severe cough and pink eye the day after the incident and visited the emergency room, according to Daily Mail. She reportedly received a rabies injection and antiviral medication, and she is monitoring herself for further symptoms.

Fallon said she walked in monkey feces and stuck her hand in the monkey crates after initially believing the creates had cats in them, the Daily Mail reported. The monkeys, which were reportedly shipped in from Mauritius the morning of the crash, were sent to a CDC-approved quarantine facility.

Each monkey was believed to cost approximately $10,000, the Daily Mail reported. The monkey is reportedly in particularly high demand for experiments with COVID vaccines. (RELATED: Scientists Have Created Embryos Made Of Both Human And Monkey Cells In Search For Transplant Organs)

The CDC asked those in contact with the monkeys, including Fallon and the first responders, to seek medical attention and contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Daily Mail reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.