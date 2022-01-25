EXCLUSIVE: Former Delta Force Operator Chris VanSant Warns Americans About The Escalating Situation Between Russia And Ukraine

Former Delta Force operator Chris VanSant had some interesting thoughts about the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Right now, Russia and Ukraine appear to be on the brink of war, and the United States under the Biden administration is sending aid and preparing to send troops to the region.

Given VanSant’s experience as a Delta Force operator and veteran of war, I wanted to get his opinion on the situation. He made it clear that the cost of a shooting war in the region would be high, and he’s not sure most people understand the costs that might be on the horizon. He also pointed out there are costs to pay whether we do something or not.

For those of you who haven’t seen my entire interview with VanSant, I can’t recommend it enough. He was one of the most fascinating interviews I’ve ever been a part of.

The dude was a real life American Jedi, and we should all be thankful dudes like him are fighting on behalf of this country we call home.

