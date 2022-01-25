Dua Lipa Opens Up About How Her ‘Family And Friends Keep’ Her ‘So Grounded’ Ahead Of Big Screen Debut

Dua Lipa opened up about how she stays “so grounded” as she continues to top the charts ahead of her film debut and credited her tight inner circle.

“Something that I’ve realized over time is how little people actually know,” the 26-year-old superstar singer shared with WSJ. magazine. The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Singer Dua Lipa Turns 24 Years Old)

“I’ve made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what’s happening behind closed doors,” she added.

thank you @WSJMag ~~~~ service95 // shot by Daniel Jackson pic.twitter.com/TBoo9D4btG — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 25, 2022

“My circle’s really tight,” Lipa continued. “My family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy.” (RELATED: Dua Lipa Says She’s ‘Reading Scripts,’ Talks ‘Inevitable’ Move To Acting)

The “Levitating” hitmaker will make her big screen debut this year in the spy movie “Argylle,” alongside stars like John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson and Sam Rockwell, the magazine noted.

Director of the film, Matthew Vaughn (of the Kingsmen series, one of the X-Men films, Kick-Ass) said “he’s been around a lot of very famous people” and thinks “fame is becoming a non-commodity” as he noted seeing Lipa during an appearance on the “Graham Norton Show.”

“Andy Warhol was right; everyone’s becoming famous for doing nothing,” Vaughn said. “And when I saw that interview, I thought, this girl’s got it [of the “Cold Heart” hitmaker].”

During the 2021 Grammy Awards, Dua took home her third grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album for “Future Nostalgia,” her second album.