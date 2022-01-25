Editor Daily Rundown: Biden Regime Condemns Anti-Mandate Protesters As ‘Dangerous’

BIDEN REGIME CONDEMNS ANTI-MANDATE PROTESTERS AS ‘DANGEROUS’ … ‘A LOUD AND VOCAL MINORITY’ … Psaki Goes Off On Anti-Vaccine Mandate Protest In DC, Claims It Was ‘Dangerous’ (VIDEO)

“Just yesterday in D.C., not far from here actually, there was an anti-mask, anti-lockdown rally where some of the rhetoric around that was talking about Nuremberg style trials to holding Anthony Fauci to account, to going after the media for spreading lies, things like that,” the reporter said. “I was wondering how the administration is going to respond to what appears to be a growing intensity and potential violence in the anti-vax movement?”