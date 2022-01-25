EXCLUSIVE: Former Delta Force Operator Chris VanSant Discusses Catching Saddam Hussein

Former Delta Force operator Chris VanSant broke down the raid to capture Saddam Hussein in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller.

VanSant was a member of The Unit when the Iraq War started, and he was on the raid to capture the deposed dictator of Iraq on Dec. 13, 2003. What was it like and how did it go down? I asked VanSant, and he revealed several interesting nuggets, including how about 60 pounds of fish played a large role in finding him!

Furthermore, he also discussed what the rules of engagement were and the epic line delivered to Saddam as soon as he was pulled out of the hole. Enjoy VanSant breaking it down below.

It really doesn’t get much more badass than that, folks! We should all be thankful guys like VanSant exist, and we should all be thankful they’re on our side!

When it came time to find the tyrant who had oppressed the people of Iraq for decades, Delta got the job done and they got it done in epic fashion. I wish I could have seen the look on Saddam’s face when he was dragged out of his hole, and the little detail about his cook having so much fish was also great. I’d never heard that before. I also didn’t know there was a chance it could be a kill mission when the hunt for Saddam started, but the situation obviously did not unfold that way.

