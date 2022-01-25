‘F*ck Off’: Britney Spears Slams ‘Sneaky,’ ‘War Dog’ Paparazzi Trying To Get Pics Of Her On Vacation

Britney Spears told the “sneaky,” “war dog” paparazzi to “fuck off” after she said they have been trying to get pictures of her while on vacation in Maui.

The 40-year-old pop singer shared a few pictures Monday on Instagram of her on the Hawaiian island with fiance Sam Asghari. She shared in the caption she had been trying to “fight feeling sick” but said paparazzi “still show pics of” her on “the balcony with fat rolls!” The pictures, which included several bikini shots, can be seen here. The Instagram post was noted by Newsweek. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

“The media has always been hateful to me!” the “Womanizer” hitmaker wrote. “I know my body is not perfect by any means but I also know I definitely don’t look like that!” (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

Spears shared in a second post Monday that she was dealing with some nausea and thought she had “a small bug,” relating it to the feeling she had when she was pregnant. She also shared a video of her in a yellow bikini looking ready for the summer.

“I wake up and my body is so little yet the war dog media hiding outside my room put me on defense just like they always have … so if you’re outside my room trying to get another cheap shot of me … please go fuck yourself and leave me alone!” the superstar singer captioned her post, in part.

“I should be able to run around naked if I choose to,” she added. “Have a good day folks! I will say I am grateful for the food in Maui and this cool hotel … I just wish the sneaky paps would fuck off.”

The “Toxic” hitmaker has been pretty vocal on social media the last few months, posting about everything from celebrating the end of her nearly 14-year conservatorship, her engagement to Asghari and her feelings toward her family.

A judge terminated Britney’s conservatorship in November. The superstar singer had been under it since 2008, which oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.