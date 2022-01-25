Google Handed Major Defeat In State AG Lawsuit Over Location Tacking

Google’s bid to end a lawsuit alleging it deceived users in order to access their location data was denied by a judge Tuesday.

The lawsuit, filed by Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, alleged that Google used unfair and deceptive practices to obtain users’ location data, which it then exploits for targeted advertising. In particular, the complaint pointed to several design features and privacy notices that Brnovich alleged deceived users into believing they had opted out of location tracking when Google was still collecting data on their location.

Google sought a summary judgment to throw the case out, arguing that its behavior did not violate consumer fraud laws, but the company’s bid was denied and the tech giant will have to face trial, according to the ruling.

JUST IN: we won a major victory against Google. We appreciate the judge’s ruling, allowing our lawsuit against Google to move forward to trial. For too long the company has used deceptive practices to obtain users’ location data to help fund its lucrative advertising business. pic.twitter.com/mWKEtyM2BG — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) January 25, 2022

“Great win for Arizona consumers today,” Brnovich said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “For too long, the company has used deceptive and unfair practices to allegedly obtain users’ location data to help fund its lucrative advertising business. We will not stand by as Big Tech continues to invade Arizonans’ personal privacy.” (RELATED: Amazon, Google Lobbying Small Business Partners To Oppose Anti-Big Tech Bills)

The decision comes just one day after state attorneys general led by Democratic Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine filed complaints against Google alleging the company engaged in similarly duplicitous and deceptive tactics to access user data.

The tech giant defended itself from the allegations by claiming the complaint was “based on inaccurate claims and outdated assertions.”

Google did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

