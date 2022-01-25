Playmate Holly Madison Says ‘Mountain Of Revenge Porn’ Kept Her In Mansion, Hefner’s Widow Says She’s Found, Destroyed It All

Playboy Playmate Holly Madison said a “mountain of revenge porn” kept in her the mansion and Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Hefner, confirmed finding it and said it’s all been destroyed.

“When I lived at the mansion I was afraid to leave,” Madison shared in the A&E Documentary “Secrets of Playboy.” The comments were noted by TooFab.com in a piece published Tuesday.

“Something that was always living in the back of my mind … if I left, there was just this mountain of revenge porn just waiting to come out,” she added. “When you would go out with Hef, he’s taking all types of naked pictures of these women when they’re wasted out of their minds. And he would print out like, eight copies for him and all the women. It’s just gross.”

Hefner’s widow, Crystal, took to Twitter to show her support and confirm Madison’s story. (RELATED: Celebrate Hugh Hefner’s Birthday With 36 Photos That Prove He Was The Biggest Baller Of All-Time)

“I found thousands of those disposable camera photos you are talking about @hollymadison,” Crystal tweeted. “I immediately ripped them up and destroyed every single one of them for you and the countless other women in them. They’re gone.” (RELATED: ‘Girls Next Door’ Star Opens Up About Life At The Playboy Mansion)

“Thank you @crystalhefner,” Madison replied on social media.

Madison, who lived in the mansion from 2001 to 2008, said she also believed she was “in love with” the Playboy founder, but looking back feels it was more now like “Stockholm syndrome,” Entertainment Weekly noted.

“Stockholm syndrome is when somebody starts to identify with somebody who is their captor in some way,” the “Girls-Next-Door” star shared. “And I feel like I did that with Hef 100 percent. Like, I never blamed him for any of the drama that went on, I always blamed it on the other women, you know?”

In an open letter from Playboy, the magazine said it supports the women featured in the docuseries and that Playboy today is no longer “Hugh Hefner’s Playboy.”

“We trust and validate women and their stories, and we strongly support the individuals who have come forward to share their experiences,” the statement read, the outlet noted. “As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security and accountability are paramount, and anything less is inexcusable.”

“The Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, and today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy,” it added. “We will continue to confront any parts of our legacy that do not reflect our values today, and to build upon the progress we have made as we evolve as a company so we can drive positive change for you and our communities.”