19 People Die In Indonesian Nightclub Due To Massive Fire, Brawl That Included Machetes And Arrows

At least 18 people died in a fire at a West Papau nightclub in Indonesia following a fatal brawl between rival groups wielding machetes and arrows, BBC News Reported.

Someone not killed in the fire was stabbed to death during the brawl at around 11 p.m. according to BBC News. The fight appeared to be a brawl between youths and unrelated to separatist movements in the Indonesian province.

Brawl and fire in West Papua nightclub leaves 18 dead https://t.co/SICHgrOHhW — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 25, 2022

“Fights among youths in cities are normal, but that it has caused so many deaths, that is a first,” a local police spokesperson said, according to BBC News. The fight reportedly broke out at the “Double O” nightclub in Sorong city. (RELATED: At Least 73 Reportedly Dead From Floods In Indonesia)

Police attempted to evacuate the nightclub when the brawl began late Monday, BBC News reported. The ensuing fire reportedly began on the first floor but extended upward, killing at least 18 people in the upper levels whose bodies were found by firefighters Tuesday morning. (RELATED: Submarine With 53 People On Board Went Missing Out Of Nowhere, Indonesian Military Says)

Police are still investigating the clash as well as the cause of the fire, according to The Hindu.

