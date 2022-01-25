Biden Considers Personal Sanctions Against Putin If Russia Invades Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he’d consider personally sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin if he invades Ukraine.

Biden, speaking to reporters at a small business in Washington, D.C., fielded questions about ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The administration recently put 8,500 U.S. troops on heightened alert to deploy as Russia continues to amass troops at the Ukraine border.

“Yes,” the president said in response to a question about whether he’d consider personal sanctions against Putin in the event of an invasion. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Speak Loudly And Carry A Small Stick’: Republicans Blast Biden’s Response To Putin’s Escalation In Ukraine)

Biden said that Russia entering Ukraine “would be the largest invasion since World War II” and reiterated his stance on not putting any American forces in Ukraine. The president told reporters there’s “no intention of putting American forces or NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] forces in Ukraine.”

The 8,500 troops put on high alert, Biden noted, are “not a sole U.S. operation” and “are part of a NATO operation.” He said there appears to be “no change in the posture of the Russian forces” – despite his administration previously promising economic sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion.

“I made it very clear, if, in fact, he invades Ukraine, there will be severe consequences, severe consequences — economic consequences, like none he’s ever seen or ever have been seen,” Biden said in December.