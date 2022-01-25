Dana White Says Joe Rogan Can’t Be Canceled, Reminds People This ‘Is F**king America’

Dana White wants the world to know that Joe Rogan can’t be canceled.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Rogan has been hesitant to believe the info being fed people by some major outlets and the government, and he's openly questioned many aspects of what's going on. Naturally, that's made him public enemy number one for a lot of people.

Remember, in 2022 if you ask any questions at all, you’re the enemy. Well, the president of the UFC thinks people trying to cancel Rogan are delusional.

White said the following on the “Full Send” podcast about idiots trying to cancel the popular podcast host, according to MMANews.com:

You’re not canceling Rogan. And the thing is with Rogan, he’s a brilliant guy, he does his homework, and he knows what he’s talking about. And guess what? This is f**king America, and you can have your own opinion about these things, and you can voice ’em. That’s what this f**king country was built on. And all these little whiny f**king p*ssies that don’t like it, too f**king bad, man. Too bad.

You can watch the full podcast below.

Go off, White! Go off! I couldn’t agree more, and I love the fact he dropped the line about this being America. Well, it’s still America and we have freedom of speech for now.

With the way some people act, our thoughts will soon be regulated and controlled.

The reality of the situation is actually pretty simple. People who hate Rogan dislike him because he has a bigger platform than they could ever dream of having and people like him.

It’s that simple. If the superstar podcast host had no audience, nobody would care about his comments about COVID-19, vaccines, Colin Kaepernick or anything else.

However, he has arguably the biggest audience in the country, and he does his own thing. That’s a big no-no for people committed to the company line at all costs.

Well, they better get used to Rogan dominating and speaking his mind because he’s not going anywhere. That much I can promise you!

Props to White for backing up his friend. I couldn’t agree more with his stance.