‘Rogan Or Young’: Neil Young Threatens To Pull Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Comments

Rock musician Neil Young sent a letter to his management company Monday demanding that music streaming service Spotify remove his music due to its decision to provide a platform for podcast host Joe Rogan.

The letter, first reported by Rolling Stone and now deleted, cited Rogan’s comments about the COVID-19 vaccine as justification for the request, telling his management team that Spotify “can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.”

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Young wrote, according to Rolling Stone. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.” (RELATED: Twitter Permanently Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Personal Account)

Young’s request follows an open letter sent to Spotify and signed by 270 medical professionals demanding that the streaming service crack down on “misinformation” after Rogan hosted virologist and vaccine skeptic Robert Malone on an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). Twitter suspended Malone for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policies a day before his JRE appearance.

Young argued that Spotify was complicit in any harm caused by the podcast as it provided a platform for Rogan, and he demanded that his own music be pulled.

“With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence,” the letter read, according to Rolling Stone. “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

Spotify did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.