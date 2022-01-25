Lady Gaga Rocks Black Off-The-Shoulder Mini-Dress With Giant Sheer Bell Sleeves

Lady Gaga definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a rocking off-the-shoulder mini-dress for her appearance on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show.

The 35-year-old singer looked truly stunning when she showed up in the black strapless mini with giant sheer black bell sleeves for her appearance on the late-night show in West Hollywood.

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Tuesday.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, black sunglasses and black high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paper Magazine (@papermagazine)

The “A Star Is Born” actress recently talked about how several scenes were cut from her new movie “House of Gucci” that showed the “sexual relationship” between her character and Salma Hayek’s.

“There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” the superstar actress shared, Variety magazine noted.

The superstar performer often wows at various events.