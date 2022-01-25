Suspects Target Newport Beach Jewelry Store Amid Surge In ‘Smash-And-Grab’ Robberies

“Smash-and-grab” robberies have now hit one of California’s richest neighborhoods, with authorities searching for four suspects who allegedly robbed a jewelry store near Fashion Island on Monday afternoon.

The incident unfolded around 3:00 p.m., when four individuals wearing hoodies and gloves entered JB Diamonds & Fine Jewelry located on 369 San Miguel Drive, according to KTLA 5. The group began smashing glass displays with hammers and taking jewelry cases, Newport Beach Police told the outlet.

#BREAKING: Police are responding to a robbery at the JB Diamonds & Fine Jewelry store near Fashion Island in Newport Beach. https://t.co/spPD3a5BML — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 25, 2022

The robbers fled the scene but there are no available descriptions of the robbers or getaway vehicle, according to the report. KTLA 5 reports no one was injured during the incident and it is unclear how many individuals were in the store during the robbery. An investigation into the robbery remains ongoing, according to ABC 7. (RELATED: Gunpoint Robbery: Armed Thieves Steal Nearly $100,000 In Jewelry From Guests At 4-Star Hotel In Los Angeles)

Wealthy areas throughout the U.S., have been hit with smash-and-grab robberies over the past few weeks. A group of brazen robbers looted a Southern California jewelry store in November, breaking glass display cases with hammers before running off with the goods.

In December a robbery hit a Palm Beach, Florida, boutique. The suspects allegedly smashed in display windows and stole 13 rare Hermes bags valued at nearly $1 million.